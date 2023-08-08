Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 66.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,235 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Dutch Bros by 5.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,024,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,418,000 after purchasing an additional 49,097 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Dutch Bros by 33.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,216,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Dutch Bros by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 525,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dutch Bros by 12.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,839,000 after purchasing an additional 54,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Dutch Bros by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 470,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on BROS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. TD Cowen lowered Dutch Bros from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.73.

Dutch Bros Stock Down 3.4 %

BROS stock opened at $27.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.22. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.45 and a 1-year high of $54.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -398.00 and a beta of 2.50.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Dutch Bros had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $197.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dutch Bros

In other Dutch Bros news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $2,423,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,976,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,863,187.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Profile

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

