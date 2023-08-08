Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.45 Million Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.2% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 117,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after acquiring an additional 13,639 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 29.0% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 235.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,519,000 after acquiring an additional 391,165 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 11.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 138,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,474,000 after acquiring an additional 14,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 40,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTWO. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 0.7 %

TTWO stock opened at $141.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.74. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $153.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $861,887.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,240,972.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total transaction of $33,878.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,935 shares in the company, valued at $8,632,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $861,887.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,240,972.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,035 shares of company stock worth $2,208,725. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

