Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 166.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $102.50 on Tuesday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $100.15 and a one year high of $159.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $1.62. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.46% and a negative return on equity of 91.22%. The business had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.65) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SRPT. Bank of America raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $176.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.