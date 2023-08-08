Sigma Planning Corp Has $13.25 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $21,924,000. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 102,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,247,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 19,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $107.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $429.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $83.89 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.04 and its 200 day moving average is $108.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. HSBC increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.