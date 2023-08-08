Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 16,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.3% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 7,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $317,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,286,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,919 shares of company stock valued at $756,990. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE DAL opened at $45.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $49.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.07 and a 200-day moving average of $38.80.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 8.62%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

