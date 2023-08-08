Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $443,000 Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,221 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,830,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,549,000 after buying an additional 125,724 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,146,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,380,000 after purchasing an additional 21,208 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,878,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,150,000 after purchasing an additional 102,106 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,777.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,744,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,398,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,442,000 after acquiring an additional 30,308 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of BATS:MTUM opened at $146.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.35. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

