Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC opened at $436.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $429.10 and a one year high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $450.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $454.77.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. As a group, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $509.75.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

