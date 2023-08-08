Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 2,215 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after buying an additional 17,476,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 5.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,422,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,159,000 after buying an additional 487,408 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,859,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,187,000 after buying an additional 78,795 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,980,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,291,000 after buying an additional 3,270,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,776,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,037,000 after purchasing an additional 308,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 14,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $937,718.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,987,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,185,729.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Joshua Harris sold 14,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $937,718.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,987,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,185,729.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 11,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total value of $860,040.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,779,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,058,972.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,160,932 shares of company stock worth $77,168,542. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $86.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.49. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.62 and a twelve month high of $87.82.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.78 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 114.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APO. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.21.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

