Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 446.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDYG. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 444.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

MDYG stock opened at $73.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.30. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $59.36 and a one year high of $74.92.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.