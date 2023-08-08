Global Retirement Partners LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:VLUE opened at $96.59 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.99.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

