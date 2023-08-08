Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $494,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XAR. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 67.6% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 40.3% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of XAR opened at $123.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.14 and its 200-day moving average is $117.56. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.37 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

