Analysts Set ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Target Price at $267.71

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $263.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RMD shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of ResMed from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $262.00 to $284.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.10, for a total value of $1,317,167.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,411,453. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.27, for a total value of $324,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,830,068.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.10, for a total transaction of $1,317,167.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,411,453. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,075 shares of company stock worth $5,374,291. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth about $244,477,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 59,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,020,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $223,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,160 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 356.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 526,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,974,000 after acquiring an additional 410,815 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 503,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,945,000 after acquiring an additional 256,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 557,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,213,000 after acquiring an additional 253,121 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RMD stock opened at $186.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.81. ResMed has a one year low of $178.16 and a one year high of $247.65. The stock has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.92.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.07). ResMed had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ResMed will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 28.85%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

