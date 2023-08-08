Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IMO. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on IMO

Institutional Trading of Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMO. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Imperial Oil by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,559 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 12,452 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Imperial Oil by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Imperial Oil by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 166,850 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,524,000 after acquiring an additional 14,654 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Imperial Oil by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,924,186 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,451,000 after acquiring an additional 9,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil stock opened at $52.70 on Thursday. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of $40.20 and a 1-year high of $58.99. The company has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3789 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 21.19%.

About Imperial Oil

(Get Free Report

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.