TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Receives $144.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.33.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TEL. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $10,114,517.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,861,666.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $584,131,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 119,784.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,247,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $372,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,957 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,305,514 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,629 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,851,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,835 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth $239,957,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $139.42 on Thursday. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $104.76 and a 52-week high of $146.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

