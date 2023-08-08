ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $263.43.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RMD. KeyCorp cut their target price on ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on ResMed in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on ResMed from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

RMD stock opened at $186.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $216.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.92. ResMed has a 1 year low of $178.16 and a 1 year high of $247.65.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.07). ResMed had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. ResMed’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.85, for a total value of $349,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 255,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,382,804.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.85, for a total value of $349,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 255,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,382,804.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.10, for a total value of $1,317,167.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,411,453. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,075 shares of company stock valued at $5,374,291 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ResMed by 17.5% during the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in ResMed by 0.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 30,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the second quarter worth $1,794,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ResMed by 23.0% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in ResMed by 0.6% during the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 10,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

