iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 186.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 96.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.38. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $99.96 and a 12-month high of $100.64.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

