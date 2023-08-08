Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 1,015 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLDR. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.3% in the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 45,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1.6% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of BLDR opened at $152.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.99. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.70 and a twelve month high of $156.85.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $241,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,262 shares in the company, valued at $4,979,910.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BLDR shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.17.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

