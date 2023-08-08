Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 7,630.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $85.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $100.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $622.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.14 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 18.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

EXAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Benchmark cut Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.53.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

In related news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total transaction of $103,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,564 shares in the company, valued at $683,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Exact Sciences news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total value of $103,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 6,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $486,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,425,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,389 shares of company stock worth $1,559,500. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

