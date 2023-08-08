Perpetual Ltd Purchases New Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 75.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 88.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $246.78 on Tuesday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.69 and a 1-year high of $263.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.21.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

