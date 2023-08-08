Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,945 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $25,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 9,591.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,881,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810,833 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,004,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,720 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 352.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,135,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $2,497,512.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,196,123.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAG. TheStreet downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Trading Down 0.6 %

Conagra Brands stock opened at $32.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.05 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.64. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.54.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.59%.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.