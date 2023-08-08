Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Holdings Lowered by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 45.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,652,386 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,400,751 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $20,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in F. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 15.6% during the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 58,108 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in Ford Motor by 9.3% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 20,153 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 130.1% during the first quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 90,977 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 51,434 shares in the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $12.93 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $16.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $51.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.59.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on F. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ford Motor

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.