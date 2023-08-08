Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 578 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 28,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 17,364 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,523,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,464,000 after acquiring an additional 235,897 shares during the last quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, MA Private Wealth grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 97,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after purchasing an additional 20,689 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $104.95 on Tuesday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.68 and a 1-year high of $123.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.43 and its 200 day moving average is $111.45.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

