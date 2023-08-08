Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Odeon Capital Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE USB opened at $40.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $49.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.49.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.19%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

