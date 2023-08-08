Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 519 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $125.07 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $139.47. The stock has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.98 and a 200-day moving average of $112.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

Insider Activity

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,208. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 132,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $15,999,245.93. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 459,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,289,533.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,916 shares of company stock worth $26,789,753. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.87.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PAYX

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.