Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 3,151 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 120.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in 3M by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in 3M by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM opened at $105.23 on Tuesday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $92.38 and a fifty-two week high of $152.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.24 and its 200 day moving average is $105.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.83.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

