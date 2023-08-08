Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,441 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,302,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,902,000 after acquiring an additional 444,458 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,750,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,453,000 after buying an additional 13,681,486 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,944,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,003,000 after buying an additional 845,651 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,241,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,475,000 after buying an additional 2,988,396 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell & Co. grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 6,891,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,271,000 after acquiring an additional 377,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NYCB shares. StockNews.com raised New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

NYSE:NYCB opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.07. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.10. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $14.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.92%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

