Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 835 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned about 0.56% of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTIN. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PTIN opened at $27.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.44. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a twelve month low of $23.94 and a twelve month high of $28.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.72.

The Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (PTIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot International index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary ex-US Large-Cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTIN was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

