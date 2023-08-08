M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,085 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $21,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 350,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,917,000 after acquiring an additional 20,149 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $153.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In related news, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 10,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $187,333.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,163.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 10,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,576 shares of company stock valued at $7,766,094 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Price Performance

NYSE MTB opened at $141.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.12. The company has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.80. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $109.36 and a 1 year high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 13.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.46 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.81%.

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.