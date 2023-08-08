SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 130.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYV. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,439,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,161,000 after buying an additional 495,942 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 299,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,273,000. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter.

MDYV opened at $71.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.58 and its 200-day moving average is $67.56. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $75.02.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

