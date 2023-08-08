Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 578 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,449,000 after buying an additional 40,338 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 647.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 646,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,078,000 after acquiring an additional 560,164 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth about $224,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $20.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.90. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $21.49.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

