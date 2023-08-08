Sandy Spring Bank Increases Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 552.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Ossiam grew its holdings in Halliburton by 1,434.1% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in Halliburton by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,412 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $158,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $3,974,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,792,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $158,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 187,266 shares of company stock worth $7,133,323. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL opened at $39.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.17. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $43.42.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.47.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

