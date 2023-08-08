800 Shares in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Acquired by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 800 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in JD.com by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 15.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JD shares. UBS Group cut JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on JD.com from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Benchmark boosted their price target on JD.com from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on JD.com from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on JD.com from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $38.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.57 and a twelve month high of $67.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.87 and its 200-day moving average is $41.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.49.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The information services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $35.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 1.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

