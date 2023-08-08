Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 4,811 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 159.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 202.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 289.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYR opened at $86.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.00. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.66 and a 12-month high of $103.36.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

