Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 269.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,419 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

QYLD stock opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average is $17.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $18.53.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Announces Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.1797 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.01%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

