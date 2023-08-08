Sandy Spring Bank Sells 555 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 64.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 356,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,946,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 66.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 23,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 245.4% during the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 15.4% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $166.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.88 and its 200 day moving average is $201.06. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $151.27 and a 1 year high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $214.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $213.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at $8,795,959.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

