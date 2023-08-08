Assetmark Inc. Increases Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,156 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total value of $14,527,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,684,065.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,595.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total transaction of $14,527,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,684,065.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,933 shares of company stock valued at $29,642,156. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:MSI opened at $280.41 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.76 and a 52 week high of $299.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $287.06 and a 200 day moving average of $279.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 2,157.02%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.