Assetmark Inc. Trims Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,784 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,726 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $899,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 279,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,955,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 20,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 55,208 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 30,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Barclays upped their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.8 %

MU opened at $69.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $74.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.61 and its 200 day moving average is $62.73.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently -17.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at $10,636,594.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 42,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $2,988,823.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 208,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,639,539.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,810 shares of company stock valued at $9,855,860 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.