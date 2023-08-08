Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 29.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 352,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,909 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $20,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,194.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 28,428 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $15,033,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $228,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $59.52 on Tuesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.26 and a twelve month high of $59.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.60.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

