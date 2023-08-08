Assetmark Inc. Increases Stock Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,851 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in IDACORP by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,118,190 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $605,762,000 after buying an additional 111,296 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in IDACORP by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,031,531 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $326,951,000 after buying an additional 91,714 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in IDACORP by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $193,213,000 after buying an additional 221,072 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in IDACORP by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 946,307 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $109,166,000 after buying an additional 32,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 845,518 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,189,000 after acquiring an additional 18,644 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of IDACORP from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st.

IDACORP Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $99.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.55 and a 200 day moving average of $105.58. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $115.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.57.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.13. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $413.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 58.63%.

IDACORP Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.