Analysts Set Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Target Price at GBX 3,925.45

Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,925.45 ($50.17).

DGE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($46.01) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,890 ($62.49) to GBX 4,720 ($60.32) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($57.51) to GBX 4,000 ($51.12) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Shares of DGE opened at GBX 3,323 ($42.47) on Thursday. Diageo has a 52-week low of GBX 3,246 ($41.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,973 ($50.77). The company has a market capitalization of £74.77 billion, a PE ratio of 2,135.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,358.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,506.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.47.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a GBX 49.17 ($0.63) dividend. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous dividend of $30.83. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 5,128.21%.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,624 ($46.31) per share, with a total value of £8,262.72 ($10,559.39). Insiders bought a total of 727 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,038 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

