Assetmark Inc. Acquires 3,004 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 9,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD opened at $227.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.20 and a 200-day moving average of $220.79.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.35%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.38.

In other news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $3,043,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,955,637.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

