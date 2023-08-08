Versor Investments LP Trims Stock Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Versor Investments LP decreased its holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Avista were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Avista by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Avista by 111.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Avista by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 30,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avista by 4.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Avista by 33.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 66,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 16,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Avista Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AVA opened at $37.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97. Avista Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.72 and a fifty-two week high of $45.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.22.

Avista Announces Dividend

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $379.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.20 million. Avista had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 6.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Avista’s payout ratio is 95.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Avista from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Avista from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Scott J. Kinney bought 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.08 per share, with a total value of $50,380.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,257 shares in the company, valued at $50,380.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Scott J. Kinney bought 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.08 per share, with a total value of $50,380.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,257 shares in the company, valued at $50,380.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark T. Thies sold 46,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $1,906,948.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,957,107.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,806 shares of company stock valued at $2,062,843 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

