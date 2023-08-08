Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes $263,000 Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in AON by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in AON by 211.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AON. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.55.

Shares of AON stock opened at $318.55 on Tuesday. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $266.35 and a 1 year high of $347.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $328.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $64.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 1,312.86%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

