Versor Investments LP Purchases New Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,800 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Walmart by 5.5% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 10,171 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Walmart by 0.4% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 128,675 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,973,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Bcwm LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bcwm LLC now owns 79,607 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,738,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 1.5% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 29,228 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 162,661 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $23,984,000 after purchasing an additional 12,760 shares during the period. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:WMT opened at $160.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $432.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.61 and a 52-week high of $161.21.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,219,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,922,576 in the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.94.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

