Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires New Stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WEX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WEX in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in WEX during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEX during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WEX news, COO Carlos Carriedo sold 756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total value of $144,154.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other WEX news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 939 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $165,339.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,152.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Carlos Carriedo sold 756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total transaction of $144,154.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,552 shares of company stock worth $8,454,546. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WEX. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on WEX from $236.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial increased their price target on WEX from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.75.

WEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $194.56 on Tuesday. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $204.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.48.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $621.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.63 million. WEX had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 31.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WEX

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

