Commerce Bank Increases Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Polaris were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Polaris by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Polaris from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.18.

Insider Activity at Polaris

In other news, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 3,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $429,828.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,885.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Polaris news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 58,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.14, for a total value of $7,937,098.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,067 shares in the company, valued at $7,632,961.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 3,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $429,828.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,885.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,152 shares of company stock valued at $18,513,434 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $128.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.86 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.83.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.28%.

About Polaris

(Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.