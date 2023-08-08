Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 530 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at about $33,896,000,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HWM opened at $50.46 on Tuesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.59 and a 12 month high of $51.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.86 and its 200 day moving average is $44.20. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HWM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.69.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

