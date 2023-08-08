MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Receives $104.30 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.10.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $27,122.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,725.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in MKS Instruments by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.7% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $100.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.55. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $64.77 and a 52 week high of $122.89.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 45.65%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is -3.36%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

