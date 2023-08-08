Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WWD. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Woodward from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other Woodward news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 2,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total transaction of $224,050.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total transaction of $224,050.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,822. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $223,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,799.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,440 shares of company stock worth $856,394. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Woodward by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Woodward by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Woodward by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Woodward by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $127.52 on Thursday. Woodward has a 52-week low of $79.26 and a 52-week high of $133.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.32 and a 200 day moving average of $106.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.45.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. Woodward had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $800.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Woodward will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.51%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

