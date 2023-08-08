Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 566 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KRG opened at $23.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.22. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $24.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 800.07%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

